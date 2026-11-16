Dozens of Bangladeshi Nationals Stranded in Sri Lanka After Falling Victim to Fiji Job Scam

A group of Bangladeshi nationals has been left stranded in Sri Lanka after being deceived by fraudulent recruiters who promised them lucrative employment opportunities in Fiji, according to reports emerging from Dhaka.

Promised Jobs That Never Existed

The victims, mostly young men seeking better economic prospects abroad, paid substantial sums of money to recruitment agents who assured them of well-paying jobs in Fiji. Instead, they found themselves abandoned in Sri Lanka, with no employment, no onward travel arrangements, and in many cases, little to no money remaining to sustain themselves or return home.

The elaborate scheme followed a pattern common to international human trafficking and labour fraud networks, where intermediaries collect large fees from desperate job-seekers before disappearing, leaving victims stranded in transit countries.

Desperate Situation on the Ground

The stranded individuals are reported to be in a highly vulnerable situation, facing difficulties related to accommodation, food, and legal status while on Sri Lankan soil. Many have reached out to Bangladeshi community contacts and diplomatic channels in a bid to secure assistance and eventual repatriation.

Victims paid significant recruitment fees to fraudulent agents

Sri Lanka was used as a transit point in the deceptive scheme

No legitimate employment in Fiji was ever arranged

Affected individuals are seeking consular assistance and repatriation support

Calls for Diplomatic and Legal Action

The incident has drawn attention to the persistent problem of fraudulent overseas employment schemes targeting vulnerable populations in South Asia. Human rights advocates are urging the Bangladeshi government to intervene swiftly to repatriate the victims and pursue legal action against the recruiters responsible.

Fraudulent labour recruitment continues to devastate the lives of ordinary people who simply seek a better future for themselves and their families.

Sri Lankan authorities have yet to make a formal public statement regarding the presence of the stranded Bangladeshi nationals or any investigation into the matter. It remains unclear how many individuals are directly affected, though the numbers are believed to be significant enough to warrant urgent diplomatic engagement between Colombo and Dhaka.

A Wider Regional Problem

This incident is not isolated. Sri Lanka has previously appeared as a staging ground in similar transnational fraud operations targeting migrant workers from across South and Southeast Asia. Regional governments and law enforcement agencies have repeatedly been called upon to strengthen cross-border cooperation to dismantle such criminal networks before more lives are upended.

Bangladeshi officials are expected to coordinate with their counterparts in Sri Lanka to facilitate the safe return of the stranded nationals as investigations into the recruitment fraud continue.