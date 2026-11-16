Pakistan's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued a stark warning that his declining health could prove fatal, in a deeply personal letter addressed to the country's judiciary that has now been made public.

A Plea From Behind Bars

The letter, written by the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), lays bare his fears that he may not emerge from detention alive. Khan, who has been held at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, expressed grave concern over his physical condition, suggesting that those in power may be deliberately allowing his health to deteriorate.

In the emotionally charged correspondence, the former premier appealed directly to the judges of Pakistan's superior courts, urging them to take notice of what he described as an increasingly dangerous situation developing within the walls of his confinement.

Deteriorating Conditions Cited

Khan's letter reportedly details his worsening physical state, with the former leader suggesting that the conditions of his imprisonment have contributed significantly to his declining wellbeing. His legal team and party supporters have long maintained that Khan is being denied adequate medical attention and is being held under unnecessarily harsh conditions.

PTI supporters and legal representatives were quick to circulate the letter publicly, framing it as evidence of what they characterise as a politically motivated campaign to silence one of Pakistan's most prominent opposition figures.

Political Tensions Deepen

The release of the letter is expected to intensify already heightened political tensions in Pakistan, where Khan has remained a deeply polarising figure since his removal from power in April 2022 through a parliamentary no-confidence vote. He has since faced a series of legal cases, which he and his supporters consistently describe as fabricated charges designed to keep him out of politics.

The Pakistani government and military establishment have denied allegations of political persecution, maintaining that legal proceedings against Khan are being conducted through proper judicial channels.

International Concern

Khan's plight has drawn attention beyond Pakistan's borders, with human rights organisations and foreign governments previously raising questions about the conditions of his detention and the fairness of the legal proceedings against him.

As of the time of this report, Pakistani authorities had not issued an official public response to the specific claims made in the letter. It remains to be seen whether the judiciary will take any formal action in response to the former prime minister's appeal.

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