Coalition Demands Official Intervention

A united front of seven leading Sri Lankan media organisations and trade unions has formally submitted a petition to Commissioner General of Labour Nadeeka, urging the Department of Labour to step in and address a growing dispute involving staff at Ceylon Today, one of the country's well-known English-language publications.

Industry Groups Rally Behind Affected Workers

The collective move signals mounting concern within Sri Lanka's media industry over the treatment of employees at Ceylon Today. By presenting a unified petition, the organisations are sending a clear message that the issues facing the publication's staff are not isolated grievances but matters of broader professional and legal significance that warrant government scrutiny.

The seven bodies involved represent a cross-section of the island's journalism and media trade union landscape, reflecting widespread solidarity with the workers at the centre of the dispute.

Call for Labour Department Action

The petitioning organisations are pressing the Commissioner General to exercise the full authority of the Labour Department in investigating the situation and ensuring that any violations of workers' rights or applicable labour laws are addressed promptly and transparently.

The formal petition route underscores the seriousness with which these groups are approaching the matter, having chosen official government channels as the appropriate mechanism to seek redress for the affected Ceylon Today employees.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the staff complaints and the Labour Department's response are expected to emerge as the matter progresses through official channels.

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