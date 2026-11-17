Sri Lanka's economy has shown encouraging signs of recovery, with both the manufacturing and services sectors recording notably stronger activity during October 2026, driven by a rise in factory orders and increased production output.

Factory Orders and Production on the Rise

The upturn in manufacturing activity reflects growing confidence among businesses and consumers alike, as order books expanded and production floors operated at higher capacity compared to previous months. The positive momentum signals that Sri Lanka's industrial base is gradually regaining its footing following a prolonged period of economic turbulence.

Analysts have pointed to the increase in new orders as a particularly encouraging indicator, noting that sustained demand is essential for translating short-term production gains into long-term economic stability.

Services Sector Joins the Recovery

The services sector also contributed to the broadly positive economic picture in October, adding weight to the view that the recovery is not confined to a single industry but is instead spreading across multiple pillars of the Sri Lankan economy.

Manufacturing activity recorded stronger output levels in October 2026

New factory orders increased, pointing to growing domestic and external demand

The services sector mirrored the manufacturing trend with improved activity

Cautious Optimism Ahead

The latest figures suggest that Sri Lanka's economy is moving in the right direction, though sustaining this trajectory will require continued policy support and structural reform.

While the data presents a welcome development for a country that has endured significant economic hardship in recent years, economists caution that a single month of positive readings should not be interpreted as a definitive turning point. External pressures, including global commodity prices and foreign exchange dynamics, continue to pose risks to the recovery outlook.

Nevertheless, October's figures are expected to bolster confidence among investors and policymakers as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to stabilise and rebuild its economy on a sustainable footing.

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