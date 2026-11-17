Consumers Feel the Pinch at Market Stalls

Sri Lankan consumers are facing rising egg prices as the country moves closer to the festive season, adding fresh pressure to household budgets already strained by the cost of living.

The price of eggs, a staple protein source for millions of families across the island, has increased in the lead-up to the celebrations, with vendors and market traders reporting stronger demand driving costs upward.

Seasonal Demand Pushes Costs Higher

Festive periods traditionally see a sharp surge in the consumption of eggs, as they are a key ingredient in a wide range of Sri Lankan sweets, baked goods, and traditional dishes prepared for seasonal gatherings and religious observances.

This uptick in demand, combined with existing supply chain pressures, has contributed to the upward movement in prices at retail outlets and local markets island-wide.

Burden on Everyday Households

For many Sri Lankan families, eggs represent one of the most affordable and accessible sources of nutrition. Any significant price increase is therefore felt acutely, particularly among lower-income households that depend on eggs as a daily dietary staple.

Eggs are widely used in festive cooking and baking during seasonal celebrations

Demand spikes during festive periods consistently affect retail pricing

Lower-income families are disproportionately impacted by such price increases

Authorities and consumer advocacy groups are yet to announce any formal measures to stabilise egg prices during this period. Shoppers are being advised to plan their festive purchases early to manage household expenditure effectively.