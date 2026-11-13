Viral Video Shows Buddhist Monk Allegedly Threatening Police Officers at Hospital

Footage Surfaces of Confrontation Between Prominent Monk and Police

Video footage has emerged showing Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thera allegedly verbally abusing and issuing threats against police officers during an incident that took place at a hospital, sparking widespread public discussion across Sri Lanka.

What the Video Shows

The footage, which has been circulating rapidly on social media platforms, depicts the senior Buddhist monk in what appears to be a heated confrontation with officers on duty at the hospital premises. In the video, the monk can be seen directing hostile language towards the police personnel present at the scene.

The incident has drawn considerable attention given the prominent standing of Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thera within Sri Lanka's Buddhist clergy, raising questions about conduct and accountability regardless of an individual's religious or social status.

Public Reaction

The emergence of the video has prompted strong reactions from members of the public, with many expressing concern over the alleged behaviour displayed in the footage. Sri Lanka's Buddhist monks have long been regarded as highly respected figures in society, making incidents of this nature particularly sensitive and subject to intense scrutiny.

The conduct of individuals towards law enforcement officers remains a matter of serious public interest, and observers have called on the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the confrontation thoroughly and impartially.

No Official Statement Yet

As of the time of reporting, no official statement has been issued by the Sri Lanka Police regarding the incident or whether any formal complaint or action has been initiated in connection with the alleged threats made against the officers involved. Further developments are expected as the matter continues to attract public and media attention.

Related Video