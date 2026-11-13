Microsoft Hit by Major Global Outage Crippling Outlook and Microsoft 365 Services

Millions of users left unable to access essential Microsoft services

Microsoft has been struck by a significant widespread outage that has rendered key services within its Microsoft 365 suite inaccessible to users across the globe, with Outlook among the most prominently affected platforms.

The disruption, which impacted a broad range of Microsoft's cloud-based productivity tools, left countless individuals, businesses, and organisations unable to send or receive emails, access files, or carry out routine digital tasks that have become central to modern working life.

Which services were affected?

The outage swept across multiple pillars of the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. Among the services reported to be experiencing difficulties were:

Microsoft Outlook — the widely used email and calendar platform

Other core Microsoft 365 applications and tools relied upon daily by businesses and individuals worldwide

Users took to social media platforms in large numbers to report their inability to log in or access their accounts, with frustration mounting as the downtime extended.

Impact felt across businesses and organisations

For Sri Lankan businesses and professionals who depend heavily on Microsoft 365 as part of their daily operations, the outage posed considerable disruption to workflows, communications, and productivity. Corporate offices, educational institutions, and remote workers were among those left scrambling for alternatives as the services remained unstable.

Microsoft 365 has become an indispensable tool for organisations of all sizes, making any prolonged outage a serious operational challenge for users globally.

Microsoft responds to the disruption

Microsoft acknowledged the outage and indicated that its technical teams were actively investigating the root cause of the widespread service failures and working to restore full functionality as swiftly as possible. The company has a dedicated service health dashboard where administrators can monitor the status of ongoing incidents.

As of the time of reporting, the full scope of the outage and its precise cause had not been officially confirmed, with investigations continuing. Users were advised to monitor official Microsoft communications for updates on service restoration.

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