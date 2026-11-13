Bacterial Infection Kills 42 Buffaloes in Medawachchiya, Veterinary Authorities Confirm

Veterinary authorities have confirmed that a bacterial infection was responsible for the deaths of 42 buffaloes in the Medawachchiya area, raising concerns among local farming communities who depend heavily on livestock for their livelihoods.

Outbreak Identified

Following investigations into the sudden deaths, officials from the veterinary services determined that a bacterial pathogen was the underlying cause of the fatalities. The outbreak, which resulted in the loss of dozens of animals in a relatively short period, prompted urgent action from regional animal health authorities.

Impact on Local Farmers

The loss of 42 buffaloes represents a significant blow to farmers in the Medawachchiya region, where buffalo rearing plays an important role in both agricultural work and the local economy. Buffaloes are widely used for dairy production and field cultivation in rural Sri Lanka, making such losses particularly devastating for smallholder farmers.

Authorities Respond

Veterinary teams have been deployed to the affected area to assess the full extent of the situation and to prevent any further spread of the infection among remaining livestock. Authorities are urging farmers in and around the Medawachchiya area to report any unusual signs of illness in their animals immediately.

42 buffaloes confirmed dead as a result of the outbreak

A bacterial infection has been identified as the cause

Veterinary authorities are conducting on-ground assessments

Farmers are advised to monitor their livestock closely

The incident highlights the vulnerability of rural farming communities to disease outbreaks and underscores the need for stronger animal health monitoring systems across Sri Lanka's agricultural regions. Investigations are ongoing, and further updates are expected from veterinary officials in the coming days.