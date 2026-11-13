CIC Holdings Posts Solid First-Half Results as After-Tax Profit Surges 16.7% to Rs. 3.79 Billion

Diversified conglomerate CIC Holdings PLC has delivered an impressive financial performance for the first half of its 2026/27 financial year, recording consolidated revenue of Rs. 42.91 billion while posting a notable jump in profitability.

Revenue Growth Remains Steady

The Colombo Stock Exchange-listed group achieved top-line growth of 3.06% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting consistent demand across its broad portfolio of business segments. While the revenue increase was measured, it was the bottom-line expansion that stood out most prominently in the half-year results.

Profit After Tax Climbs Sharply

CIC Holdings recorded a Profit After Tax of Rs. 3.79 billion for the first half of the financial year, representing a strong year-on-year increase of 16.7%. The result signals improved operational efficiency and cost management across the group's diversified operations, even as the broader Sri Lankan economic environment continues its gradual recovery.

A Conglomerate With Broad Reach

CIC Holdings operates across multiple sectors within Sri Lanka, including agribusiness, healthcare, industrial, and consumer products. This diversification has long been regarded as a key strength, allowing the group to balance performance across different market conditions.

The group's ability to grow its bottom line at a pace significantly faster than its top line suggests tighter cost controls and stronger margin management during the period.

Positive Signal for Investors

The results are likely to be welcomed by shareholders and market observers, particularly as Sri Lankan corporates continue to navigate a challenging post-crisis landscape. A double-digit improvement in after-tax profit underscores the resilience of CIC Holdings' business model and positions the group favourably as it heads into the second half of the financial year.

CIC Holdings PLC is listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange under the ticker CIC.