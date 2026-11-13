Court of Appeal Resumes Contempt Proceedings Against Dilith Jayaweera, Wimal Weerawansa and Four Others

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday took up for a second consecutive day the contempt of court case filed against six prominent political figures, including Sarvajana Balaya leader and Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera, along with former parliamentarians Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila.

Background to the Case

The proceedings stem from a complaint lodged by the Fort Magistrate, who referred the matter to the Court of Appeal alleging that the six individuals had acted in contempt of court. The case drew significant public attention given the high-profile nature of those named in the complaint.

The six respondents include well-known figures from Sri Lanka's political landscape, with Jayaweera currently serving as an elected member of parliament and Weerawansa and Gammanpila being former legislators with long political careers.

Second Day of Hearings

The Court of Appeal continued its examination of the matter during the second hearing, with the bench carefully considering the submissions placed before it. The case had been mentioned for the first time before the appellate court in the previous sitting, with proceedings now advancing further into the substance of the complaint.

Contempt of court proceedings before the Court of Appeal are considered serious legal matters, as they relate directly to the administration of justice and the authority of the judiciary.

Further details regarding the outcome of the second day's hearing and the next date of proceedings are expected to be made available as the case continues.

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