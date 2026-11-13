Sri Lanka Eyes New IMF Agreement as Current Programme Nears Completion, Says Deputy Finance Minister

Sri Lanka is likely to enter into a fresh agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) once its current programme concludes, Deputy Finance Minister has indicated, signalling the government's intention to maintain a structured relationship with the global lender beyond the existing arrangement.

Extending the IMF Partnership

The Deputy Finance Minister made the remarks amid ongoing discussions about the country's economic recovery trajectory, suggesting that Sri Lanka's engagement with the IMF would not end with the conclusion of the present bailout programme. The statement points to the government's recognition that sustained fiscal discipline and international financial support remain critical to the island nation's long-term economic stability.

Sri Lanka entered its current IMF Extended Fund Facility in 2023, securing approximately USD 2.9 billion in support following the country's worst economic crisis in decades, which saw severe shortages of fuel, medicine, and other essential goods, alongside record inflation and depleted foreign reserves.

A Signal of Continued Fiscal Discipline

The prospect of a follow-up agreement underscores the government's commitment to maintaining the reform agenda set in motion under the existing programme. Analysts have noted that a successor arrangement would likely come with its own set of conditions, including continued structural reforms, revenue enhancement measures, and targets around public debt sustainability.

Sri Lanka's current IMF programme is an Extended Fund Facility worth approximately USD 2.9 billion

The programme has required significant fiscal adjustments, including tax reforms and expenditure controls

A new agreement would signal continued international confidence in Sri Lanka's reform path

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the prospect of another IMF agreement is likely to invite mixed reactions. While many acknowledge the necessity of international oversight to prevent a return to economic crisis, concerns persist over the impact of austerity-linked conditions on the cost of living and public services.

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka has been gradually stabilising its macroeconomic fundamentals over the past two years, with foreign reserves recovering, the exchange rate stabilising, and inflation cooling from its crisis-era peaks. However, public debt remains elevated, and the government continues to navigate a complex debt restructuring process with bilateral and commercial creditors.

The Deputy Finance Minister's comments suggest the government views continued IMF engagement not as a burden, but as a necessary anchor for economic credibility and investor confidence.

Further details on the scope, timing, and conditions of any prospective new IMF programme are expected to emerge as the current arrangement progresses toward completion. Officials and economic observers will be closely watching upcoming IMF review outcomes for further indications of Sri Lanka's fiscal direction.