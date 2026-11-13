Central Bank Sounds Alarm Over AI-Deepfake Videos Impersonating Its Governor

CBSL urges public vigilance as fraudulent digital content spreads online

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has issued an urgent public warning over the circulation of artificial intelligence-generated videos and advertisements that falsely depict the institution's Governor, cautioning citizens to exercise extreme caution when encountering such content online.

The alert comes amid growing concerns about the sophisticated use of deepfake technology to fabricate convincing video footage of prominent public figures, with fraudsters increasingly targeting financial institutions and their senior officials to lend credibility to scams.

What the public needs to know

The Central Bank has made clear that it has no connection to these fraudulent videos and advertisements, and that any such content purporting to feature its Governor delivering financial advice, promoting investment schemes, or endorsing any product or service is entirely fabricated.

Members of the public are strongly advised to remain alert to the following warning signs:

Videos or advertisements featuring the CBSL Governor promoting investment opportunities or financial products on social media platforms

Unsolicited digital content urging viewers to click links or share personal financial information

Online promotions that use the Central Bank's name, logo, or the likeness of its officials to establish legitimacy

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka wishes to inform the public that such videos and advertisements are fraudulent and have no association with the institution or its officials.

A rising threat in the digital age

The misuse of AI-generated media to impersonate authoritative figures has emerged as one of the most dangerous forms of digital fraud globally, and Sri Lanka is not immune to this trend. Cybercriminals exploit the credibility of respected institutions such as the Central Bank to deceive unsuspecting members of the public into parting with money or sensitive personal data.

The CBSL has urged anyone who comes across such fraudulent content to refrain from engaging with it, avoid sharing it further, and report it to the relevant authorities immediately. The public is also encouraged to verify any financial information or guidance by consulting official CBSL communications and announcements directly through the institution's verified channels.

Law enforcement and regulatory authorities have been made aware of the situation as efforts to track down and take action against those responsible continue.

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