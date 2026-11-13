LAUGFS Gas Set to Restart Cylinder Distribution After 3,000 MT Shipment Arrives

Relief for Consumers as LAUGFS Gas Confirms Fresh Supply

LAUGFS Gas PLC has announced the resumption of gas cylinder distribution to both domestic and commercial consumers following the arrival of a fresh shipment of 3,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The development brings significant relief to households and businesses across Sri Lanka that have faced disruptions in gas supply in recent days. The company confirmed that distribution operations would recommence as the newly arrived consignment is processed and channelled through its supply network.

Supply Disruptions Hit Consumers Hard

The temporary halt in cylinder distribution had placed considerable pressure on domestic consumers who rely on LPG for daily cooking needs, as well as on commercial establishments including restaurants and food vendors. Long queues and shortages at retail outlets had become a common sight in several parts of the country during the disruption period.

LAUGFS Gas, one of Sri Lanka's two major LPG suppliers, has been working to stabilise its supply chain amid the broader economic challenges the country continues to navigate.

Company Urges Public to Remain Patient

With the 3,000 metric tonne shipment now having reached local shores, LAUGFS Gas indicated that distribution to dealers and consumers would be restored in the coming days. The company is expected to prioritise the most affected regions as it ramps up its distribution operations.

Consumers are advised to contact their nearest authorised LAUGFS dealer for updated availability information as the distribution network returns to normal capacity.

The resumption of supply is expected to ease the strain on the market and provide much-needed stability for Sri Lankan families and businesses dependent on LPG as their primary cooking fuel source.

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