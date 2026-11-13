Sri Lanka Launches Dedicated FDI Agency and Offers 200% Tax Write-Off to Attract Foreign Investment

Sri Lanka is making a bold push to draw foreign direct investment into the country, announcing the establishment of a new dedicated agency alongside a generous 200 percent tax write-off incentive aimed at enticing overseas businesses to set up operations on the island.

A Strategic Shift in Investment Policy

The move signals a significant shift in Sri Lanka's approach to economic recovery and growth, as the country seeks to rebuild investor confidence following years of economic turbulence. By creating a specialised agency solely focused on foreign direct investment, authorities are signalling their intent to streamline processes and provide a more structured, business-friendly environment for international companies.

The new body is expected to serve as a single point of contact for foreign investors, cutting through bureaucratic red tape that has historically been cited as a barrier to doing business in Sri Lanka.

The 200% Tax Write-Off Explained

Among the most eye-catching elements of the new policy framework is the introduction of a 200 percent tax write-off for qualifying foreign investments. This means that for every eligible rupee invested, businesses would be able to deduct double that amount from their taxable income — a highly competitive incentive by regional standards.

Such a measure is designed to make Sri Lanka a more attractive destination compared to neighbouring economies that are also competing aggressively for foreign capital.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been working to stabilise its economy following an unprecedented financial crisis that led to an IMF bailout programme. Attracting sustained foreign investment is considered critical to:

Rebuilding foreign exchange reserves

Creating employment opportunities for Sri Lankans

Driving export-led growth across key sectors

Supporting long-term fiscal sustainability

Securing meaningful foreign direct investment is not merely a short-term fix — it is a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's broader economic transformation strategy.

Outlook

While the announcement has been welcomed by business circles, analysts note that the success of these initiatives will ultimately depend on consistent policy implementation, judicial reliability, and the overall ease of doing business on the ground. Investors, they caution, look beyond incentives alone when committing capital to a market.

Nevertheless, the establishment of a focused FDI agency combined with tangible financial incentives represents one of the most concrete steps Sri Lanka has taken in recent times to position itself as a competitive investment destination in South Asia.