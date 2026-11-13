Sri Lanka Spring Fielding Trap as Pakistan's Lead Trimmed to 139 on Tense Final Day of First Test

Sri Lanka made significant inroads on the fifth and final day of the first Test match against Pakistan, executing a disciplined fielding strategy that claimed the prized wickets of Babar Azam and Salman Agha as the visitors clung to a lead of 139 runs.

Lanka's Fielding Masterstroke

The Sri Lankan side entered the final day with a clear game plan, setting carefully constructed fielding traps designed to lure Pakistan's key batters into false shots. The strategy bore fruit when both Babar Azam, Pakistan's talismanic captain and premier batter, and Salman Agha were dismissed after falling into the carefully laid snares engineered by the Sri Lankan fielding unit.

The dismissals represented a major boost for the hosts, who had been under pressure throughout much of the contest. Babar's wicket in particular was seen as a turning point, removing the linchpin of Pakistan's batting order and injecting fresh hope into the Sri Lankan camp.

Pakistan Seek to Extend Their Advantage

Despite the setbacks, Pakistan maintained a lead of 139 runs, leaving Sri Lanka with a challenging target should the tourists successfully declare or be bowled out. The remaining Pakistan batters were tasked with extending that advantage as far as possible to put the match beyond Sri Lanka's reach.

The contest had all the hallmarks of a gripping Test finale, with both sides fully aware of the stakes involved — a series-opening victory that would set the tone for the remainder of the tour.

Sri Lanka's Path to Victory

For Sri Lanka to pull off a remarkable win, their batters would need to mount a substantial fourth-innings chase — a notoriously demanding task on the fifth day of a Test, when pitches typically offer considerable assistance to bowlers.

Babar Azam dismissed after falling to Sri Lanka's fielding trap

Salman Agha also caught out through a premeditated fielding placement

Pakistan's overall lead stood at 139 runs at the time of the wickets

The match represented the first Test of the series between the two sides

Sri Lanka's sharp tactical awareness in the field demonstrated the growing confidence within their setup, turning what had been a difficult match situation into a genuine contest on the final day.

Cricket fans across the island will be watching closely as the final hours of this compelling Test unfold, hoping their side can produce the kind of inspired performance needed to secure a famous victory against one of Asia's strongest cricketing nations.

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