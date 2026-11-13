Snared Leopard from Norwood Makes Steady Recovery, Release into Wild Planned

A young female leopard, approximately three and a half years old, is on the road to recovery after being rescued from a poacher's snare in the Norwood area, wildlife officials have confirmed.

Receiving Expert Care at Randenigala

The leopard is currently being treated and monitored at the Randenigala Veterinary Unit, where wildlife health professionals are overseeing her rehabilitation. Authorities say her condition is improving steadily following the ordeal, which left her trapped and vulnerable in one of Sri Lanka's scenic highland regions.

A Second Chance in the Wild

Once veterinary staff are satisfied that the animal has made a full recovery, plans are in place to release her back into her natural habitat. Officials are hopeful that the leopard will be able to thrive once returned to the wild, provided she regains full physical fitness during her time under care.

Threat to Sri Lanka's Wildlife

The incident has once again drawn attention to the persistent danger that illegal snares pose to Sri Lanka's wildlife, including the island's prized Sri Lankan leopard — a subspecies found nowhere else on Earth. Conservation groups have long warned that poaching and illegal trapping remain serious threats to the survival of these magnificent animals.

The leopard is a three-and-a-half-year-old female

She was rescued from a snare set in the Norwood area

Treatment is ongoing at the Randenigala Veterinary Unit

A wild release is planned upon full recovery

Wildlife authorities are urging members of the public to report any suspicious activity or illegal trapping equipment spotted in forest areas, stressing that community vigilance plays a critical role in protecting Sri Lanka's biodiversity.