Sri Lanka Flags 17 Tuskers as High-Risk Amid Surge in Human-Elephant Conflicts

Authorities move to monitor endangered tuskers as elephant-human clashes intensify

Sri Lankan wildlife authorities have identified 17 tusked elephants considered to be at high risk, as the country grapples with a sharp increase in incidents involving human-elephant conflict. The move signals growing concern over the safety of some of the island's most prized and ecologically significant animals.

Why These Elephants Are Considered Vulnerable

Tuskers — male elephants bearing prominent ivory tusks — are particularly vulnerable in Sri Lanka due to the dual threat of habitat encroachment and targeted poaching. Their distinctive physical characteristics make them easily identifiable, and in some cases, they have come into repeated and dangerous contact with human settlements, farmlands, and rural communities.

The 17 elephants flagged by authorities are believed to be at heightened risk either because of their known movement patterns through densely populated areas, their history of conflict incidents, or their exposure to poaching threats driven by the illegal ivory trade.

Rising Human-Elephant Conflict Across the Island

Sri Lanka has long struggled with one of the most acute human-elephant conflict situations in Asia. As agricultural expansion continues to push deeper into forested areas, wild elephants increasingly venture into villages and croplands in search of food and water, bringing them into deadly confrontations with local communities.

Recent data indicates that such incidents have been spiking, with both human fatalities and elephant deaths on the rise. Farmers and rural residents frequently report crop raids and property destruction, while retaliatory killings of elephants — through gunshots, electrocution, and poisoned food — remain a persistent problem.

A Conservation Priority

Sri Lanka is home to the Sri Lankan elephant (Elephas maximus maximus), a subspecies listed as endangered. The country holds one of the largest remaining populations of Asian elephants, making their conservation a matter of both national and international significance.

Tuskers are especially rare within the Sri Lankan elephant population, as only a small percentage of male elephants in the country develop tusks. This rarity adds to their symbolic and ecological importance, and their loss would represent a significant blow to the island's natural heritage.

What Authorities Plan to Do

By formally identifying and categorising these 17 elephants as high-risk, wildlife officials aim to implement more targeted monitoring and protective measures. This is expected to include:

Closer surveillance of the movements of identified tuskers

Strengthened anti-poaching patrols in areas where these elephants are known to roam

Improved early-warning systems for communities located along conflict-prone corridors

Coordination between the Department of Wildlife Conservation and local authorities

Calls for Long-Term Solutions

Conservation advocates have long argued that short-term interventions are insufficient and that Sri Lanka must invest in sustainable, landscape-level solutions to reduce conflict. These include the restoration of elephant corridors, the reinforcement of electric fencing around agricultural lands, and community-based conservation programmes that give local populations a stake in protecting wildlife.

Sri Lanka's tuskers are a national treasure. Losing even one to preventable conflict or poaching is a tragedy that cannot be undone.

As pressure on natural habitats continues to mount, the identification of these 17 high-risk tuskers serves as a stark reminder of the urgent action needed to secure the future of Sri Lanka's wild elephant population.