Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Backs Budget 2027 While Urging Sharper Focus on Key Gaps

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC) has expressed its broad support for Sri Lanka's Budget 2027, describing the fiscal plan as a step in the right direction, while simultaneously calling on the government to pay closer attention to several areas it believes have not been adequately addressed.

A Cautious Welcome

In a statement issued following the budget announcement, the CCC acknowledged the government's efforts to chart a credible economic course for the country. The Chamber indicated that the overall direction of the budget aligns with the need to sustain Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery, which has gained momentum following the severe financial crisis the island nation endured in recent years.

However, the country's premier business body made clear that a broadly positive reception should not be mistaken for wholesale endorsement, emphasising that certain critical areas require more deliberate policy attention if the budget is to deliver meaningful results for businesses and citizens alike.

Areas Flagged for Greater Attention

While the CCC did not dismiss the budget outright, the Chamber flagged specific concerns it believes the government must address to maximise the plan's effectiveness. Among the issues highlighted were the need for stronger measures to support private sector growth, improved conditions for investment, and more targeted relief for industries still struggling to regain their footing in the post-crisis economic environment.

The Chamber also underscored the importance of ensuring that fiscal consolidation efforts do not come at the expense of essential public services and infrastructure development, both of which are considered vital to sustaining long-term economic momentum.

A Call for Continued Dialogue

The CCC reiterated its commitment to working constructively with the government in refining policies that promote a stable and competitive business environment. The Chamber signalled its willingness to engage in further dialogue with relevant authorities to ensure that the concerns of the private sector are adequately reflected in the implementation of Budget 2027.

Sri Lanka continues to navigate a delicate economic recovery, and business leaders have consistently stressed that government policy decisions in the coming years will be pivotal in determining whether the country can achieve sustained growth and restore investor confidence at both local and international levels.