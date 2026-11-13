Major Drug Haul: Over 100 Packets of Ice and Heroin Intercepted from Fishing Vessel in Sri Lankan Waters

Sri Lankan authorities have made a significant drug seizure after intercepting a fishing vessel carrying over 100 packets of ice (crystal methamphetamine) and heroin in waters off the island, in what marks another major blow to narcotics trafficking operations in the region.

Large Consignment Discovered at Sea

The operation resulted in the recovery of more than 100 packets containing two of the most dangerous and widely trafficked illegal substances — ice, commonly known as crystal methamphetamine, and heroin. The drugs were found aboard a fishing vessel, a mode of transport increasingly exploited by drug smuggling networks to move contraband through Sri Lankan waters.

Fishing Vessels a Growing Concern

The use of fishing boats to conceal and transport narcotics has become a persistent challenge for Sri Lankan law enforcement and naval authorities. These vessels, which routinely operate across vast stretches of open sea, provide smugglers with opportunities to move large quantities of drugs while avoiding routine land-based security checks.

Authorities have been stepping up maritime patrols in recent months as part of a broader crackdown on drug trafficking networks operating through Sri Lankan territorial waters.

Part of a Wider Anti-Narcotics Effort

This latest seizure underscores the scale of the drug smuggling problem confronting Sri Lanka, which has increasingly become both a transit point and a destination for narcotics originating from various parts of Asia. Ice and heroin remain among the most harmful substances fuelling addiction and crime across the country.

Investigations are ongoing, and further details regarding the vessel, its crew, and the origin of the drugs are expected to be released by the relevant authorities in due course.

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