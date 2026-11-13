Leaked Russian Death Registry Shows Fewer War Casualties From Sri Lanka, India and Nepal Than Official Figures Suggest

A leaked Russian military death register has revealed significant discrepancies between the number of foreign nationals recorded as killed while fighting in Russia's war in Ukraine and the figures officially reported by their home governments — with Sri Lanka, India, and Nepal among the countries affected.

What the Leaked Data Shows

The leaked registry, which purports to document Russian military fatalities, contains fewer entries for citizens of Sri Lanka, India, and Nepal than the respective governments of those nations have publicly acknowledged. Analysts examining the document suggest the discrepancy may point to deliberate underreporting on the Russian side, inconsistent record-keeping, or the possibility that some foreign nationals were enlisted under conditions that obscured their true identities or nationalities.

The findings have raised fresh questions about the transparency of Russia's military casualty data, particularly as it relates to foreign recruits who were drawn into the conflict — in many cases under promises of financial reward or expedited Russian citizenship.

Sri Lankan Citizens Recruited Into Russian Forces

Sri Lanka has previously confirmed that a number of its citizens were recruited to serve in the Russian military, some of whom have been reported as killed or missing in action. The Sri Lankan government has been engaged in efforts to secure the release and repatriation of its nationals, with families of the deceased pressing authorities for answers and accountability.

The recruitment of Sri Lankan nationals, many of whom were allegedly lured through deceptive employment offers, has been a source of significant concern for Colombo. Officials have condemned the practice and urged citizens to exercise extreme caution regarding overseas employment opportunities that could lead them into active conflict zones.

Broader Pattern Across South Asia

India and Nepal have faced similar challenges, with both governments documenting deaths of their citizens in the Ukraine conflict that do not appear to be fully reflected in the Russian registry. Nepal, in particular, has seen a notable number of its nationals serve in Russian forces, a situation that prompted Kathmandu to impose restrictions on citizens travelling to Russia for employment.

India has also been in diplomatic contact with Moscow seeking the discharge and return of Indian nationals who were recruited — sometimes unknowingly — into combat roles.

Questions Over Russian Transparency

The existence of the leaked register itself underscores the opacity surrounding Russian military casualties since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Russia has consistently provided casualty figures that independent analysts and Western governments have disputed as being far lower than actual losses.

For the families of Sri Lankans who died serving in a foreign war, the discrepancy between official records and ground realities adds another layer of anguish to an already devastating situation. Many continue to await formal confirmation of their loved ones' fates, as well as the return of remains and promised compensation.

The Sri Lankan government has not yet issued an official response to the specific findings of the leaked Russian registry.