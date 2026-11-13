Sri Lanka Deports Fugitive Pudumadam Imran to India Where NIA Agents Await at Airport

Sri Lanka has deported a wanted Indian national identified as Pudumadam Imran, who was subsequently arrested by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) upon his arrival at the airport, authorities confirmed.

Deportation and Immediate Arrest

Sri Lankan authorities moved to deport Imran following their decision to hand him over to Indian law enforcement, reflecting the ongoing security cooperation between the two neighbouring nations. NIA officers were stationed at the airport in anticipation of his arrival, ensuring he was taken into custody without delay the moment he stepped off the plane.

Role of the NIA

The National Investigation Agency is India's premier counter-terrorism and national security investigative body, responsible for handling cases involving organised crime networks, terror financing, and related offences that cross state and international boundaries. The agency's presence at the airport to receive Imran underscores the significance of the case in the broader context of regional security.

Sri Lanka-India Security Cooperation

The deportation highlights the increasingly close law enforcement ties between Sri Lanka and India. Both countries have in recent years strengthened bilateral mechanisms for the exchange of information and the transfer of individuals wanted in connection with serious criminal matters.

Further details regarding the specific charges against Imran and the circumstances surrounding his presence in Sri Lanka are expected to emerge as the NIA proceeds with its investigation and formal legal proceedings get underway in India.

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