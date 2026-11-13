India Pledges Rs. 225 Million to Equip Sri Lanka with 50 Medical Kiosks

India has agreed to grant Rs. 225 million to Sri Lanka to fund the provision of 50 medical kiosks across the island, in a move that underscores the strengthening healthcare ties between the two neighbouring nations.

Boosting Grassroots Healthcare Access

The grant, extended by the Indian government, is aimed at improving access to basic medical services for Sri Lankan communities, particularly in areas where healthcare infrastructure remains limited. The medical kiosks are expected to serve as frontline health service points, bringing essential care closer to ordinary citizens.

This initiative forms part of India's broader development assistance programme to Sri Lanka, through which New Delhi has consistently supported Colombo across a range of sectors including health, education, and infrastructure.

A Timely Intervention

The contribution comes at a significant moment for Sri Lanka, as the country continues to rebuild and strengthen its public health system in the aftermath of its severe economic crisis. Access to affordable and reliable medical services remains a pressing concern for many Sri Lankans, and the introduction of 50 kiosks is anticipated to offer meaningful relief at the community level.

Medical kiosks are typically designed to deliver basic diagnostic and consultation services efficiently and at low cost, making them well-suited for deployment in both rural and semi-urban settings.

India-Sri Lanka Relations

The grant reflects the depth of the bilateral relationship between India and Sri Lanka, with New Delhi remaining one of Colombo's most significant development partners. India has in recent years extended considerable financial and humanitarian support to Sri Lanka, including lines of credit and essential supplies during the island nation's economic difficulties.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific locations where the 50 medical kiosks will be installed, though further details are expected to be announced in due course.