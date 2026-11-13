Rain Robs Debutant Saqib Khan of Historic Moment as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test Ends in Soggy Draw

What promised to be a memorable first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka ended in frustration on Tuesday as persistent rain forced the opening match to a draw, denying debutant Saqib Khan the fairytale result his remarkable debut performance deserved.

A Dream Start Undone by the Weather

Saqib Khan marked his entry into Test cricket with a performance that immediately caught the attention of fans and pundits alike, delivering the kind of debut that young cricketers only dream of. However, the weather had other plans, as rain repeatedly interrupted play throughout the match and ultimately prevented either side from pushing for a decisive result.

The draw leaves the two-Test series finely balanced heading into the second match, with both teams denied the momentum that a victory would have provided.

Series Still Alive

Despite the anticlimactic finish, the contest produced enough highlights to keep supporters engaged. Saqib Khan's debut will be remembered as one of the more impressive first appearances in recent Test cricket, even if it ultimately could not translate into a win for his side.

Sri Lankan fans will take some comfort from the fact that their team avoided defeat on home soil, while Pakistan will be eager to convert their promising performances into a tangible result when the two sides meet again in the second Test.

Eyes Turn to the Second Test

With the series still open, attention now shifts to the upcoming second match, where clearer skies and a full five days of play could finally produce the decisive contest that the opening encounter failed to deliver. Both teams will be hoping conditions allow cricket — rather than the weather — to determine the outcome.

For Saqib Khan, the second Test offers an opportunity to build on his impressive debut and prove that his opening performance was no flash in the pan.

Related Video