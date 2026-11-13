Forty Sri Lankan Workers in Saudi Arabia Recover Rs. 5.69 Million in Stolen Wages

Unpaid Salaries Retrieved for Exploited Migrant Workers

Forty Sri Lankan migrant workers employed in Saudi Arabia have successfully recovered a combined total of Rs. 5.69 million in unpaid wages, offering a measure of relief to workers who had been left without their rightful earnings while working abroad.

The recovery marks a significant outcome for the affected workers, who had been struggling to claim salaries owed to them by their employers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Unpaid wages remain one of the most persistent and troubling issues faced by Sri Lankan migrant workers in the Middle East, leaving many families back home in financial hardship.

A Continuing Challenge for Sri Lanka's Migrant Workforce

Sri Lanka sends hundreds of thousands of workers overseas each year, with the Middle East remaining one of the most popular destinations for employment. Saudi Arabia, in particular, hosts a substantial number of Sri Lankan workers engaged across various sectors including domestic work, construction, and hospitality.

However, wage theft and delayed payments continue to plague many of these workers, who often find themselves in vulnerable positions far from home and with limited means to seek legal redress on their own.

Significance of the Recovery

The successful retrieval of Rs. 5.69 million for these 40 individuals highlights the importance of continued diplomatic engagement and labour protection mechanisms between Sri Lanka and its Gulf partner nations. Each worker's recovered earnings represent not only financial compensation but also recognition of their rights as legally employed individuals abroad.

Total amount recovered: Rs. 5.69 million

Number of workers who benefited: 40

Country of employment: Saudi Arabia

Authorities and advocacy groups have long called for stronger protections for Sri Lankan migrant workers, urging both the government and foreign employers to uphold wage agreements and ensure timely payment of salaries.

This latest development serves as a reminder of the vital role that labour welfare institutions and diplomatic missions play in safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of Sri Lankans working far from home.