Tamil MP Criticises Budget Speech for Failing to Address National Question

Lawmaker Voices Frustration Over Absence of Tamil Political Issue in Budget Address

A Sri Lankan Member of Parliament has strongly criticised the government's budget speech, expressing deep disappointment that it made no reference to the longstanding Tamil national question — a core political issue that has remained unresolved for decades.

The lawmaker, representing Tamil constituents, argued that any comprehensive national budget should not sidestep the political aspirations and grievances of the Tamil community, which continues to seek meaningful political solutions following the end of the civil war in 2009.

A Recurring Omission

The MP contended that the budget speech's silence on the Tamil national question reflects a troubling pattern in which the concerns of minority communities are consistently marginalised in mainstream political discourse and national planning exercises.

Critics within Tamil political circles have long maintained that economic development initiatives in the North and East cannot be meaningfully advanced without simultaneously addressing the underlying political framework governing those communities.

The budget is a reflection of the government's priorities — and the omission of the Tamil national question speaks volumes about where this administration stands on reconciliation and political resolution.

Broader Context

The Tamil national question encompasses a range of unresolved issues including devolution of power, the implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, accountability for wartime events, and the return of land occupied by the military in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

These issues have been the subject of repeated domestic and international calls for resolution, with various successive governments pledging progress but delivering limited tangible outcomes.

The MP's remarks are expected to intensify parliamentary debate around the budget, with opposition and minority party legislators likely to press the government for clearer commitments on political reconciliation alongside its economic agenda.

Sri Lanka's budget season has historically served as a platform for minority representatives to draw attention to regional development disparities and unmet political promises, and this year appears to be no different.

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