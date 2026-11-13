More Than 2,900 Sri Lankans Head to Israel for Work in 2026

More than 2,900 Sri Lankan workers have departed for Israel in search of employment during the course of 2026, highlighting the continued demand for Sri Lankan labour in the Middle Eastern nation despite ongoing regional tensions.

Steady Flow of Workers Abroad

The figures reflect a sustained trend of Sri Lankan citizens seeking overseas employment opportunities as a means of improving their livelihoods and supporting their families back home through foreign remittances. Israel has remained one of the destinations attracting a notable number of Sri Lankan migrant workers, particularly in the caregiving and construction sectors.

Sri Lanka has long depended on the income generated by its overseas workforce, with remittances from migrant workers forming a critical pillar of the country's foreign exchange earnings. The departure of thousands of workers each year underscores the economic pressures that continue to push citizens to seek better-paying opportunities beyond the island's shores.

Regional Concerns and Worker Safety

The movement of Sri Lankan workers to Israel comes amid continued instability in parts of the region, raising questions among civil society groups and labour advocates about the safety and welfare of those deployed there. Authorities have been urged to ensure that proper safeguards, including pre-departure orientation, adequate insurance coverage, and clear contractual protections, are in place for all outbound workers.

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment plays a key role in regulating and monitoring the deployment of workers overseas, and is expected to maintain close oversight of those currently employed in Israel.

Economic Significance of Migrant Remittances

Foreign remittances have been a lifeline for Sri Lanka's economy, particularly in the aftermath of the country's severe financial crisis in recent years. Workers employed abroad send billions of dollars home annually, helping families meet daily expenses, repay debts, and invest in education and housing.

As Sri Lanka continues its path toward economic recovery, the role of its overseas workforce remains more important than ever, with the government keen to expand and diversify labour migration opportunities across a range of destination countries.