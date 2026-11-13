Sri Lanka Navy Intercepts Fishing Vessel Carrying Rs. 1.5 Billion Worth of Narcotics

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized a large consignment of narcotics valued at over Rs. 1.5 billion following the interception of a fishing vessel in waters off the island, in what marks a significant blow to drug trafficking operations in the region.

Major Maritime Drug Bust

Naval personnel intercepted the fishing vessel during a routine maritime security operation, uncovering the substantial haul of illegal drugs concealed on board. The seizure underscores the Sri Lanka Navy's continued commitment to combating narcotics smuggling through the country's vast ocean territory.

Authorities have confirmed that the street value of the recovered narcotics exceeds Rs. 1.5 billion, making it one of the more significant drug seizures recorded in recent times by naval forces operating in Sri Lankan waters.

Ongoing Battle Against Drug Smuggling

Sri Lanka's strategic location in the Indian Ocean has long made it a transit point for drug trafficking networks operating across the region. The Navy has intensified its patrols and surveillance operations in response to growing concerns over the use of fishing vessels as cover for smuggling narcotics into and through Sri Lankan waters.

Suspects connected to the intercepted vessel have been taken into custody and are expected to be handed over to the relevant law enforcement authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The seized narcotics and the vessel have been secured as evidence. Investigations into the origins of the consignment and the network behind the operation are currently underway, with authorities working to identify and apprehend any additional individuals involved in the smuggling ring.

Navy's Role in Counter-Narcotics Efforts

The Sri Lanka Navy regularly conducts maritime security patrols aimed at preventing illegal activities including drug trafficking, illegal fishing, and smuggling. Officials have reiterated that such operations will continue to be prioritised as part of the country's broader national security strategy.

This latest seizure is expected to be referred to the Police Narcotics Bureau and other relevant agencies as part of a coordinated law enforcement response.

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