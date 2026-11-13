Sri Lanka Navy Intercepts Major Drug Haul of 110kg in Latest Anti-Narcotics Operation

Significant Seizure Underscores Navy's Continued Crackdown on Drug Smuggling

The Sri Lanka Navy has successfully intercepted a substantial consignment of narcotics weighing approximately 110 kilograms, in what authorities are describing as a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the island's waters.

The operation, carried out by naval personnel, resulted in the confiscation of the illegal substances as part of the Navy's ongoing efforts to combat the smuggling of narcotics into Sri Lanka. The seizure reflects the heightened vigilance maintained by naval forces along the country's coastline.

Part of a Broader Anti-Drug Campaign

The Sri Lanka Navy has been intensifying its maritime surveillance operations in recent times, targeting smuggling routes frequently exploited by drug trafficking networks. Authorities have consistently identified the sea as a primary channel through which narcotics are brought into the country.

This latest interception adds to a growing list of successful drug busts carried out by the naval force, reinforcing the institution's commitment to safeguarding Sri Lankan shores from the menace of illegal substance trade.

Investigations Underway

The seized narcotics have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation. Officials are expected to conduct a thorough examination of the haul to determine the origin, intended destination, and the networks behind the smuggling operation.

Sri Lanka has long grappled with the challenge of drug trafficking, with law enforcement agencies across multiple branches working in coordination to disrupt supply chains and bring perpetrators to justice.