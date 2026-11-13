Sri Lanka's 2027 Budget Rolls Out Key Proposals for Vehicles and Transport

Sri Lanka's 2027 Budget has unveiled a range of significant proposals targeting the country's vehicle sector, with a particular emphasis on encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles while also adjusting transport-related benefits for government employees.

Push Towards Electric Vehicles

Among the most closely watched measures in this year's budget are the incentives designed to accelerate the shift toward electric vehicles (EVs). As fuel costs and environmental concerns continue to weigh heavily on Sri Lankan households and businesses alike, policymakers appear committed to making greener transport options more accessible and financially attractive to consumers.

The proposals signal a broader government strategy to modernise the country's vehicle landscape and reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports, which have historically placed considerable pressure on Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves.

Revised Transport Allowances for Government Officials

The 2027 Budget also introduces increased transport allowances for government officials, a move expected to provide some relief to public sector employees who rely on personal or public transport to carry out their duties. The revision reflects the rising cost of commuting that many Sri Lankans have experienced in recent years.

What This Means for Sri Lankan Motorists

Taken together, the vehicle-related proposals in this budget carry implications for a wide cross-section of the Sri Lankan public, from individual motorists considering an upgrade to EV technology, to thousands of government servants who stand to benefit from improved transport support. Key highlights of the vehicle proposals include:

Incentives aimed at promoting the adoption of electric vehicles across the country

Increased transport allowances for government officials

A broader policy direction favouring sustainable and cost-efficient transport solutions

As the full details of the 2027 Budget continue to be examined by industry stakeholders and the general public, the vehicle-related measures are expected to generate considerable discussion among importers, manufacturers, and everyday Sri Lankan drivers eager to understand how the changes will affect them.

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