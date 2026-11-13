SriLankan Airlines Boosts Australia Connectivity with Three New Melbourne Flights

SriLankan Airlines has announced a significant expansion of its Australian operations, adding three new weekly flights to Melbourne beginning November 15, bringing the carrier's total weekly services to Australia to 14.

Strengthening the Australia Route

The move marks a notable step forward in the national carrier's strategy to deepen its presence in the Australian market, which has long been a key destination for Sri Lankan expatriates, tourists, and business travellers alike. The additional Melbourne frequencies are expected to offer greater flexibility and convenience for passengers travelling between Colombo and one of Australia's most popular cities.

With the expanded schedule now in place, SriLankan Airlines will operate a combined total of 14 flights per week across its Australian network, reinforcing its commitment to connecting Sri Lanka with the southern hemisphere.

What This Means for Passengers

Three additional weekly flights to Melbourne commencing November 15

Total Australian weekly services increased to 14 flights

Greater scheduling options for travellers between Colombo and Melbourne

Improved connectivity for the Sri Lankan diaspora community in Australia

A Strategic Push for Growth

The expansion comes as SriLankan Airlines continues efforts to recover and grow following the broader challenges faced by the aviation industry in recent years. Australia remains one of the airline's most commercially significant long-haul markets, home to one of the largest Sri Lankan diaspora communities in the world.

The increased frequency to Melbourne underscores SriLankan Airlines' focus on building capacity on high-demand routes while better serving both leisure and diaspora travellers.

Industry observers have welcomed the development, noting that improved air connectivity between Sri Lanka and Australia is likely to benefit not only the aviation sector but also tourism, trade, and bilateral people-to-people links between the two countries.

Passengers are advised to check with SriLankan Airlines directly for updated schedules, fare information, and booking options ahead of the November 15 launch date.

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