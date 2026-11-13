Authorities Freeze Rs. 5.5 Million Tipper Truck Linked to Drug Money

Sri Lanka's Illegal Assets Investigation Division has moved to freeze a tipper truck valued at approximately Rs. 5.5 million, suspected to have been purchased using proceeds from illegal drug trafficking.

Freezing Order Issued

The division executed a 14-day freezing order on the heavy vehicle as part of ongoing efforts to crack down on assets believed to have been acquired through narcotics-related criminal activity. The order prevents the owner from selling, transferring, or otherwise disposing of the vehicle during the specified period.

Part of Broader Anti-Drug Campaign

The move reflects the authorities' continued determination to target not only drug offenders themselves but also the financial gains derived from their illegal operations. By pursuing asset freezing and forfeiture, law enforcement aims to dismantle the economic foundations that sustain drug networks across the country.

The vehicle in question is a tipper truck valued at around Rs. 5.5 million

A 14-day freezing order has been placed on the asset

The truck is alleged to have been purchased with drug trafficking proceeds

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division operates with the mandate of identifying, tracing, and freezing assets linked to criminal enterprises, with a particular focus on drug-related wealth that has been integrated into legitimate economic activity.

Authorities have intensified scrutiny of high-value assets acquired by individuals with known links to narcotics networks, signalling a tougher stance on drug-related financial crimes in Sri Lanka.

Further investigations are expected to determine whether additional legal proceedings, including permanent forfeiture, will be pursued against the vehicle and any other assets potentially connected to the case.