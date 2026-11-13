Sri Lanka Forms Special Committee to Deepen Free Trade Ties with India

New Committee Tasked with Expanding Bilateral Trade Framework

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step towards strengthening its economic relationship with India, appointing a dedicated committee to explore and advance the expansion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two neighbouring nations.

The move signals Colombo's intent to deepen trade integration with New Delhi, as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to revitalise its economy and broaden its export opportunities in the region.

A Strategic Economic Priority

The newly appointed committee will be responsible for examining the existing framework of the bilateral free trade arrangement and identifying areas where the agreement can be widened to cover a greater range of goods and services. The initiative reflects the government's recognition that closer trade ties with India — Sri Lanka's nearest and largest neighbour — could play a pivotal role in the island nation's economic recovery and long-term growth.

Sri Lanka and India have maintained a Free Trade Agreement since 2000, which has governed the exchange of goods between the two countries for over two decades. However, economists and trade analysts have long argued that the agreement has not been utilised to its full potential, with calls growing in recent years for a more comprehensive and modernised arrangement.

Broader Economic Context

This development comes as Sri Lanka continues to navigate its path out of the severe economic crisis that gripped the country in 2022. Expanding trade relationships with key partners, particularly India, is seen as a critical component of the country's broader economic stabilisation and growth strategy.

India is one of Sri Lanka's largest trading partners and a major source of foreign direct investment.

An expanded FTA could open new avenues for Sri Lankan exporters in sectors such as apparel, tea, spices, and services.

Greater market access to India's vast consumer base is considered a significant opportunity for local businesses.

Trade and industry stakeholders in Sri Lanka are expected to watch the committee's progress closely, with many hoping that the expanded agreement will address longstanding concerns around tariff barriers and non-tariff obstacles that have historically limited the full benefits of bilateral trade.

Further details regarding the committee's composition, timeline, and specific mandate are anticipated to be announced by the relevant authorities in due course.

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