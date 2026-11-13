LAUGFS Gas Hikes Domestic LP Gas Prices by Over 35% With Immediate Effect

Sri Lankan consumers are facing a sharp rise in household energy costs after LAUGFS Gas PLC announced a significant increase in domestic LP gas prices, which came into effect from midnight on Friday, January 13.

Steep Price Surge for Households

The state-listed gas supplier confirmed that domestic LP gas prices have been increased by more than 35 percent, delivering a considerable blow to households already grappling with the rising cost of living. The revision affects consumers across the country who rely on LP gas for everyday cooking and other domestic purposes.

Immediate Impact on Consumers

The price hike, which took effect without a transitional period, means that families will feel the financial strain almost immediately. LP gas remains one of the most widely used energy sources in Sri Lankan homes, making any upward revision particularly sensitive for lower and middle-income households.

Broader Cost of Living Concerns

The announcement has drawn attention at a time when Sri Lankans continue to navigate economic pressures following the country's prolonged financial crisis. Consumer advocacy groups are likely to raise concerns over the timing and scale of the increase, calling on authorities to monitor pricing practices within the energy sector.

LAUGFS Gas PLC has not yet issued a detailed public statement outlining the specific factors driving the revision, though global LP gas procurement costs and exchange rate fluctuations are commonly cited by suppliers when adjusting local prices.

Consumers are urged to contact their nearest LAUGFS distributor for updated pricing details applicable to their cylinder size and usage category.

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