AKD Claims Opposition Unity Drive Masks Hidden Agendas as President Warns of Media Bias

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has taken aim at both a resurgent opposition and sections of the local media, alleging that certain news organisations are operating in lockstep with what he characterised as a "destructive political camp" working against Sri Lanka's national interests.

President's Theory on Opposition Regrouping

Speaking publicly on the matter, President Dissanayake offered his own explanation for why opposition political forces appear to be making sudden moves towards unity. He suggested that the motivation is not principled political cooperation but rather a calculated response to the growing strength and stability of his administration under the National People's Power government.

According to the President, parties that were previously at odds with one another are now scrambling to consolidate because they recognise that individually they pose little threat to the current ruling dispensation. He framed the emerging opposition alliance as one born out of desperation rather than any shared political vision or genuine concern for the public good.

Allegations of Media Alignment With Political Opponents

President Dissanayake also turned his attention to what he described as a troubling relationship between certain media outlets and opposition political forces. He alleged that some organisations are functioning less as independent news providers and more as instruments of a political bloc determined to undermine the government's reform agenda.

The President's remarks are likely to reignite debate around press freedom and state relations with the media in Sri Lanka, a topic that has long been a point of contention across successive administrations.

Context and Political Significance

Sri Lanka's political landscape has shifted considerably since the NPP swept to power, with traditional parties including the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya finding themselves navigating opposition roles after years of dominance. Observers have noted increased behind-the-scenes dialogue among opposition figures in recent months, though no formal alliance has been publicly announced.

President Dissanayake's comments signal that the government is closely watching these developments and is prepared to publicly contest any narrative advanced by opposition groupings or their perceived media allies.

Political analysts suggest that as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery path under International Monetary Fund oversight, the stakes of political competition remain exceptionally high, making opposition consolidation an increasingly attractive — if complex — prospect for parties eager to reclaim relevance ahead of future electoral cycles.