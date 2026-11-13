British Tourist Injured by Falling Coconut Tree at Sri Lanka Resort Now Sues Her Own Legal Team for £4.5 Million

A British woman who suffered serious injuries after being struck by a falling coconut tree while sunbathing at a luxury resort in Sri Lanka has turned her legal battle inward, launching a £4.5 million lawsuit against the very lawyers who represented her in her original case.

The Incident

The woman was enjoying time at a high-end Sri Lankan resort when a coconut tree collapsed onto her as she sunbathed, causing significant physical injuries. The incident, which took place at one of the island's upmarket tourist destinations, left her seeking legal redress for the harm she sustained.

A Legal Battle That Has Taken a Dramatic Turn

Rather than pursuing the resort or any other party at this stage, the claimant has now directed her legal action against her own former solicitors, alleging professional negligence. She is demanding £4.5 million in compensation, claiming that her legal representatives failed to properly handle her original claim arising from the accident.

Cases of this nature, where clients sue their own legal teams for alleged mishandling of personal injury claims, are not uncommon in the United Kingdom, though the substantial sum being sought makes this particular matter stand out.

Implications for Sri Lanka's Tourism Sector

The original incident raises broader questions about safety standards at resort properties across Sri Lanka, particularly regarding the maintenance of tropical vegetation in areas frequented by guests. Coconut palms, a defining feature of the island's coastal landscape, can pose serious risks if not properly inspected and maintained.

Sri Lanka's tourism industry, which has been working steadily to rebuild its international reputation and visitor numbers in recent years, relies heavily on the perception of safe and well-managed hospitality environments.

As the legal proceedings unfold in the United Kingdom, the case serves as a reminder to both resort operators and legal professionals of the serious responsibilities they carry toward those who place their trust in them.