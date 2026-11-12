Sri Lanka to Reward Olympic Gold Medallists with Rs. 100 Million Under Proposed 2027 Budget

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has put forward a landmark proposal to award Sri Lankan athletes who claim Olympic gold medals with a prize of Rs. 100 million, as part of the government's upcoming 2027 Budget.

A Bold Incentive for Sporting Excellence

The proposed cash reward marks one of the most significant financial incentives ever offered to Sri Lankan athletes at the national level. The move is widely seen as an effort to motivate the country's sporting community and elevate Sri Lanka's standing on the global Olympic stage.

If approved, the reward would be formally incorporated into the 2027 Budget framework, signalling a strong commitment from the government to invest in high-performance sport and recognise outstanding athletic achievement.

Raising the Bar for Sri Lankan Athletes

Sri Lanka has yet to claim an Olympic gold medal in its history, making this proposal both an aspirational gesture and a practical push to inspire a new generation of competitive athletes. By placing a substantial financial reward on the table, the government hopes to encourage greater dedication, training investment, and international competition participation among local sportspersons.

Rs. 100 million proposed for Olympic gold medal winners

Proposal introduced by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Reward to be incorporated under the 2027 Budget

Broader Vision for Sports Development

The proposal reflects a broader governmental intention to place sports development at the heart of national policy. Analysts and sports administrators are expected to welcome the initiative, though questions remain about the supporting infrastructure needed to produce Olympic-level champions — including training facilities, coaching expertise, and long-term athlete welfare programmes.

As Sri Lanka continues to nurture talent across disciplines such as athletics, swimming, and combat sports, this proposed incentive could serve as a powerful catalyst for a country long overdue its first Olympic gold.