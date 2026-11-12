Kusal Mendis Makes History, Joins Kohli, Smith and Root in Elite Batting Club

Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Mendis has etched his name into the annals of cricket history, becoming one of a select group of batsmen to achieve a rare and distinguished milestone in international cricket, joining the legendary company of India's Virat Kohli, Australia's Steve Smith and England's Joe Root.

A Historic Achievement

Mendis has joined this illustrious trio in an elite club of batsmen, a remarkable accomplishment that underscores his growing stature as one of Asia's premier run-scorers and a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's batting lineup. The achievement places the right-hander among some of the greatest batsmen of the modern era.

Rising Star of Sri Lankan Cricket

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been in outstanding form in recent times, consistently delivering match-winning performances for the island nation across multiple formats of the game. His ability to anchor innings while also playing attacking cricket has drawn widespread praise from experts and fans alike.

Mendis has long been regarded as one of Sri Lanka's most dependable batsmen, and this latest milestone is a testament to his consistency, dedication and class at the highest level of the sport.

Pride for Sri Lanka

The achievement has been met with immense pride across Sri Lanka, with cricket fans and officials celebrating the recognition of one of their own alongside global batting icons. Kohli, Smith and Root are widely regarded as among the finest batsmen of their generation, making Mendis' inclusion in their company all the more significant.

As Sri Lanka continues to rebuild and reshape its cricketing identity on the world stage, Mendis' consistency and landmark achievements serve as a source of inspiration for the next generation of cricketers emerging from the island.

Cricket followers across Sri Lanka will be hoping that this milestone marks not an endpoint, but a stepping stone to even greater heights for one of the country's most gifted batting talents.