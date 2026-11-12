Sri Lanka Set to Deepen Economic Ties with UAE and Oman Under New Partnership Framework

Sri Lanka is preparing to forge expanded economic partnerships with the United Arab Emirates and Oman, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced, signalling a significant push to strengthen the island nation's trade and investment relationships in the Gulf region.

A Strategic Move Toward the Gulf

The proposed partnerships are expected to open new avenues for bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and two of the Middle East's most influential economies. The announcement reflects the government's broader strategy of diversifying Sri Lanka's international economic relationships as the country continues its recovery from its worst financial crisis in decades.

The UAE and Oman are both key destinations for Sri Lankan migrant workers, and together they represent substantial remittance inflows that have long supported the country's foreign exchange reserves. An expanded economic partnership framework could build on this existing human capital connection, potentially extending cooperation into areas such as trade in goods and services, tourism, and direct investment.

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka's Economy

Sri Lanka has been actively seeking to revitalise its external economic engagements following the 2022 economic crisis, which led to a default on its foreign debt and severe shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods. Strengthening formal economic ties with wealthy Gulf nations is seen as a critical step in rebuilding economic resilience.

The UAE is one of Sri Lanka's largest trading partners in the Middle East.

Oman hosts a significant community of Sri Lankan expatriate workers.

Both nations offer potential for increased foreign direct investment into Sri Lanka.

Analysts have noted that formalising expanded partnerships through structured agreements could help Sri Lanka attract Gulf capital into key sectors including infrastructure, tourism, and renewable energy — areas the current administration has identified as priorities for economic growth.

Presidential Commitment to International Engagement

President Dissanayake's announcement underscores his administration's commitment to proactive international economic diplomacy. Since taking office, the President has sought to position Sri Lanka as an open and stable destination for trade and investment, engaging with partners across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

The move to deepen ties with the UAE and Oman is widely viewed as a pragmatic step that leverages Sri Lanka's existing cultural and labour connections with the Gulf while creating a more structured foundation for long-term economic cooperation.

Further details regarding the scope and timeline of the expanded partnership agreements are expected to be announced as diplomatic discussions progress between Colombo and the respective Gulf capitals.

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