Sri Lanka Eyes Energy Security Overhaul With 45-Day Fuel Reserves, Pipeline Upgrades and Smart Meters

Sri Lanka is moving ahead with a sweeping overhaul of its energy infrastructure, with plans to establish 45-day fuel reserves, undertake significant pipeline upgrades, and roll out smart metering technology across the country, as the government works to prevent a repeat of the crippling fuel shortages that paralysed the island nation during its recent economic crisis.

Building a Stronger Fuel Buffer

At the heart of the new energy strategy is a commitment to maintaining a 45-day fuel reserve — a measure designed to insulate Sri Lanka from the kind of supply disruptions that brought the country to its knees in 2022. The plan reflects a broader government effort to build resilience into the nation's energy supply chain and reduce the vulnerability that comes with dependence on just-in-time fuel imports.

Maintaining such a reserve would give authorities significantly more breathing room to manage supply fluctuations, negotiate procurement deals, and respond to global market shocks without immediate consequences for consumers and industry.

Pipeline Network Set for Major Upgrades

Alongside the reserve strategy, Sri Lanka has outlined plans for major upgrades to its fuel pipeline network. Ageing infrastructure has long been identified as a weak link in the country's energy distribution system, contributing to inefficiencies and losses in the supply chain.

The proposed pipeline improvements are expected to enhance the reliability and efficiency of fuel distribution across the island, reducing transit losses and improving the speed with which fuel can be moved from storage facilities to end users.

Smart Meters to Transform Energy Consumption Tracking

The government also intends to push forward with a nationwide smart meter rollout, a move that could fundamentally change how energy consumption is monitored and managed in Sri Lanka. Smart meters provide real-time data on electricity usage, enabling both consumers and utility providers to track consumption more accurately.

The technology is expected to reduce billing disputes, curb electricity theft, and support demand-side management — allowing the grid to operate more efficiently by responding dynamically to consumption patterns.

A Long-Term Vision for Energy Stability

Taken together, the three initiatives represent one of the most ambitious energy sector reform packages Sri Lanka has undertaken in recent years. The country's energy infrastructure suffered severe strain during the 2022 economic crisis, when foreign exchange shortages left Ceylon Petroleum Corporation unable to secure fuel shipments, leading to hours-long queues at filling stations and widespread power cuts.

Policymakers and industry observers are likely to welcome the direction of these reforms, though questions remain about funding, timelines, and implementation capacity — factors that have historically challenged large-scale infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka.

If successfully executed, the reforms could mark a turning point in how Sri Lanka manages its energy security, offering greater stability for households, businesses, and the broader economy in the years ahead.