Sri Lanka Plans Fee Waiver for Spouses and Children Under Dual Citizenship Heritage Programme

Sri Lanka is set to waive dual citizenship fees for the spouses and children of applicants under the country's heritage citizenship programme, in a move aimed at encouraging greater engagement from the Sri Lankan diaspora.

What the Proposal Entails

Under the planned reform, individuals who qualify for dual citizenship through the heritage programme would be able to bring their immediate family members — specifically spouses and children — into the scheme without incurring the standard fees that currently apply to such applications.

The initiative is intended to remove a key financial barrier that has historically discouraged diaspora families from formalising their ties to Sri Lanka through dual citizenship, particularly in cases where multiple family members would need to apply simultaneously.

Supporting the Diaspora Connection

Sri Lanka's dual citizenship programme has long served as a formal bridge between the island nation and its large overseas community, spread across countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and several Gulf states. By extending fee waivers to family units, authorities appear to be signalling a broader effort to deepen those bonds and potentially attract greater diaspora investment and involvement in the country's development.

The heritage citizenship pathway is specifically designed for individuals of Sri Lankan descent who were born abroad or who acquired foreign citizenship, allowing them to reclaim a legal connection to their ancestral homeland.

Broader Policy Context

This proposal comes at a time when Sri Lanka is actively exploring ways to leverage its diaspora as a resource for economic recovery and national development. Simplifying and reducing the cost of dual citizenship processes is widely seen as a practical step toward encouraging more Sri Lankans living abroad to invest, return, or contribute to the country in meaningful ways.

Further details regarding the implementation timeline and the specific eligibility criteria for the fee waiver are expected to be announced by the relevant authorities in due course.

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