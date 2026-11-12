Sri Lanka's 2027 Budget: Key Revenue, Expenditure and Tax Proposals at a Glance

Sri Lanka's government has unveiled its 2027 Budget, laying out a comprehensive set of proposals covering state revenue, public expenditure, and taxation measures that are expected to shape the country's economic direction in the coming year.

Revenue and Expenditure Framework

The budget speech outlines the government's strategy for balancing income generation with public spending commitments. Officials have presented a structured plan aimed at strengthening fiscal discipline while addressing the pressing needs of citizens across the island.

Revenue proposals form a central pillar of the 2027 Budget, with the administration focusing on broadening the tax base and improving collection efficiency to boost state income without placing undue burden on vulnerable segments of the population.

Taxation Proposals

A range of taxation measures has been introduced as part of the budget framework. These proposals are designed to modernise Sri Lanka's tax structure, improve compliance, and generate sustainable government revenue in line with the country's ongoing economic recovery goals.

Revised revenue targets aimed at improving the government's fiscal position

Expenditure allocations directed at key public services and infrastructure

Taxation amendments intended to streamline the existing tax framework

The 2027 Budget represents the government's continued commitment to fiscal consolidation while supporting economic growth and social development across Sri Lanka.

What It Means for Sri Lankans

The proposals contained in the 2027 Budget Speech are expected to have wide-ranging implications for businesses, households, and public institutions. Analysts and citizens alike will be closely examining the fine print of the revenue and expenditure measures to assess their real-world impact.

Further details of the full budget speech, including specific figures and sector-by-sector allocations, are expected to be discussed and debated in Parliament in the days ahead.

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