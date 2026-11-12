Sri Lanka to Slash Import Levies on 800 Goods While Dropping Key Charges on Newsprint and Solar Batteries

Sri Lanka is set to reduce the CESS levy on approximately 800 imported goods by 25 percent, while also abolishing the Port and Airport Development Levy (PAL) on newsprint and solar batteries, in a move aimed at easing the cost burden on businesses and consumers alike.

Broad-Based Relief on Import Costs

The proposed 25 percent reduction in CESS — a surcharge applied to a wide range of imported items — is expected to bring meaningful relief across multiple sectors of the economy. With hundreds of product categories affected, the adjustment signals a deliberate policy shift toward lowering trade barriers and reducing the overall cost of doing business in Sri Lanka.

CESS is a levy collected at the point of importation and has long been cited by industry stakeholders as a contributing factor to elevated prices for both raw materials and finished goods in the local market.

PAL Removal Targets Strategic Sectors

In addition to the CESS reduction, the government is moving to scrap the Port and Airport Development Levy on two specific categories — newsprint and solar batteries. The decision to target these two items is widely seen as strategically significant.

Removing PAL on newsprint is expected to provide financial relief to Sri Lanka's print media industry, which has faced mounting operational pressures in recent years due to rising import costs and a challenging advertising environment.

Meanwhile, the removal of PAL on solar batteries is anticipated to give a boost to the country's renewable energy sector. As Sri Lanka pushes toward greater energy self-sufficiency and green power adoption, reducing import costs on solar-related equipment could accelerate uptake among households and businesses looking to invest in sustainable energy solutions.

Broader Economic Context

These adjustments come as Sri Lanka continues its gradual economic recovery following the severe foreign exchange crisis that crippled the island nation in 2022. Policymakers have been working to recalibrate the country's tax and tariff structures in line with International Monetary Fund-guided reforms, while also responding to the practical needs of local industries.

Analysts are likely to view these measures as a balancing act — maintaining necessary revenue streams while selectively reducing levies where the economic case for relief is strongest. The full impact of the CESS reduction across all 800 affected import categories will become clearer once formal implementation details are gazetted.

Further announcements regarding the timeline and scope of these changes are expected from the Finance Ministry in the coming weeks.

Related Video