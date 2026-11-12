Sri Lanka to Construct Dedicated Domestic Flight Terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport

President Announces Major Infrastructure Development at BIA

Sri Lanka is set to build a dedicated domestic flight terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced, marking a significant step forward in the country's aviation infrastructure development plans.

Boosting Domestic Connectivity

The proposed terminal is expected to greatly enhance domestic air travel connectivity across the island, providing passengers with a purpose-built facility separate from the existing international operations at the country's main aviation hub located in Katunayake.

Currently, domestic air travel in Sri Lanka operates through limited facilities, and the introduction of a dedicated terminal at BIA is anticipated to streamline operations and encourage greater use of domestic air routes among both local travellers and tourists.

Significance for Tourism and Economic Growth

Industry observers note that improved domestic aviation infrastructure could serve as a catalyst for regional tourism development, making it easier for visitors to access destinations beyond the Western Province. The move aligns with broader government efforts to revitalise the Sri Lankan economy and attract increased foreign investment into the tourism sector.

A fully functional domestic terminal at BIA would also reduce pressure on road transport networks, offering a faster and more efficient travel alternative for those moving between key destinations across the country.

Next Steps

Further details regarding the timeline, estimated cost, and development partners for the domestic terminal project are yet to be officially disclosed. The government is expected to provide a more comprehensive outline of the plan in the coming weeks as the initiative moves forward.

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