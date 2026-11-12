Sri Lanka's 2027 Budget Brings Relief for Taxpayers with Fresh Income Tax Reductions

Government Proposes Easing of Personal Income Tax Burden

Sri Lanka's government has unveiled proposals under the 2027 Budget to further reduce personal income tax obligations, offering fresh financial relief to individuals across the country.

Among the key measures announced, the administration has put forward an increase in the tax-free income threshold, meaning a greater portion of citizens' earnings will be shielded from taxation going forward.

What This Means for Sri Lankan Earners

The proposed changes are expected to benefit a broad segment of the workforce, particularly middle-income earners who have faced mounting financial pressure in recent years. By raising the tax-free threshold, individuals will retain more of their take-home pay each month.

Personal income tax rates are set to be reduced under the new Budget proposals

The tax-free income threshold will be increased, benefiting lower and middle-income earners

The measures form part of the government's broader 2027 Budget framework

Broader Economic Context

The announcements come as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery journey following years of significant fiscal strain. Policymakers appear to be shifting focus toward stimulating household spending and easing the cost-of-living burden on ordinary citizens.

The proposed tax reductions signal a deliberate move by the government to place more money in the hands of working Sri Lankans, potentially boosting domestic consumption at a critical period for the national economy.

Further details of the 2027 Budget proposals, including specific rate adjustments and revised threshold figures, are expected to be presented formally to Parliament in the coming sessions. Taxpayers and businesses alike will be watching closely as the full scope of the Budget takes shape.

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