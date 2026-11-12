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Saqib Mahmood Tears Through Sri Lanka Lineup With Seven-Wicket Haul as Pakistan Fight Back

12 Nov 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
4 Comments

Pakistan Strike Back With Dominant Bowling Display

Pakistan made a significant move to wrestle control of the match away from Sri Lanka as pacer Saqib Mahmood delivered a stunning seven-wicket performance, rattling the hosts and giving the visitors renewed hope in what had been a fiercely contested encounter.

Saqib Steals the Show

Saqib Mahmood proved to be the standout performer with the ball, dismantling Sri Lanka's batting lineup in an impressive spell that left little answer from the home side. His haul of seven wickets was a commanding display of pace bowling, as he exploited conditions with skill and precision to keep Pakistan in the hunt.

Sri Lanka's Lead Under Threat

Despite Sri Lanka having established a firm grip on the match in the earlier stages, Pakistan's bowlers — led by the irresistible Saqib — have brought the contest back to a competitive level. The visitors are no longer content to simply weather the storm, with their bowling unit collectively working to chip away at Sri Lanka's advantage.

What Lies Ahead

With Pakistan now firmly back in contention, the match promises to deliver an enthralling conclusion. Sri Lanka will need to regroup and bat with greater resolve if they are to restore their dominance, while Pakistan will be buoyed by Saqib Mahmood's exceptional effort and look to press home their advantage as the game progresses.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka and across the subcontinent will be watching closely as both sides gear up for what could be a dramatic final phase of play.

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See what readers are saying — and add your view.

N
Nadeesha Kumari 12 Nov 2026

cant blame one player whole top order collapsed like that

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Suresh Wijesinghe 12 Nov 2026

Saqib played well have to admit, but where was our fight back

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Pasan Liyanage 12 Nov 2026

seven wickets no. our batting is a total joke these days

O
Oshadi Senanayake 12 Nov 2026

not just today men this has been problem for years

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