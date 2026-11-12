Sri Lanka's 2027 Budget Promises Tax Relief for Middle Class and Record Capital Investment

Sri Lanka's government has unveiled its 2027 budget, introducing a package of tax relief measures aimed at easing the financial burden on the middle class while targeting record levels of capital expenditure to drive the country's economic recovery.

Tax Relief for Middle-Income Earners

The budget puts the middle class front and centre, with measures designed to provide meaningful relief to salaried workers and households that have borne the brunt of Sri Lanka's prolonged economic crisis. The government signalled its intention to ease the tax pressures that have squeezed disposable incomes in recent years, offering some breathing room to a segment of the population that has struggled through successive rounds of austerity.

The relief is expected to benefit a broad swath of working professionals, small business owners, and salaried employees who have faced elevated income tax rates introduced as part of the country's International Monetary Fund-supported fiscal consolidation programme.

Ambitious Capital Spending Targets

Alongside the tax measures, the budget sets its sights on record capital spending, reflecting the government's ambition to shift from crisis management to growth-oriented investment. Increased allocations are expected to channel funds into infrastructure development, public services, and other long-term projects aimed at stimulating economic activity and job creation across the island.

Capital expenditure at record levels would mark a significant turning point for Sri Lanka, which has been compelled in recent years to slash public investment to meet debt obligations and stabilise its battered finances.

Balancing Recovery and Fiscal Discipline

The 2027 budget arrives at a critical juncture for Sri Lanka as the country continues its gradual climb out of the devastating economic crisis that reached its peak in 2022. Policymakers face the delicate challenge of providing relief to struggling households while maintaining the fiscal discipline demanded by international creditors and the IMF programme that has underpinned the nation's recovery.

Economists and analysts will be closely watching whether the government can deliver on its twin goals of expanding capital investment and reducing the tax burden without derailing the fiscal consolidation gains that have been hard won over the past two years.

Further details on specific tax thresholds, sectoral allocations, and revenue projections are expected to be presented during the formal budget presentation in parliament.

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