Sri Lanka Bars Two EY Audit Partners Following US$41 Million Bank Fraud Scandal

Sri Lankan authorities have moved to restrict two audit partners from Ernst & Young (EY) in connection with a significant bank fraud case involving losses of up to US$41 million, marking one of the most serious actions taken against a major international accounting firm in the country's recent history.

Regulatory Action Against EY Partners

The two EY audit partners have been barred from carrying out auditing functions following investigations into their role in connection with the multi-million dollar banking fraud. The restrictions signal a firm stance by Sri Lankan regulators on professional accountability within the financial auditing sector, particularly where large-scale financial crimes are concerned.

While full details of the specific findings against the two individuals have not been comprehensively disclosed, the action reflects growing scrutiny of audit quality and professional conduct in Sri Lanka's banking and financial services industry.

Scale of the Fraud

The fraud at the centre of the investigation is estimated at approximately US$41 million, a sum that has drawn considerable concern from financial sector watchdogs and the broader business community. Cases of this magnitude raise serious questions about the effectiveness of internal controls and the rigour of external audit processes within Sri Lankan financial institutions.

Implications for the Audit Profession

The restrictions placed on the EY partners send a strong signal to the wider auditing community operating in Sri Lanka. Regulators appear determined to hold audit professionals to the highest standards of diligence and integrity, especially in cases where failures may have contributed to or failed to detect significant financial wrongdoing.

Two EY audit partners have been formally restricted from practice

The case involves alleged bank fraud amounting to US$41 million

Regulatory authorities are pursuing accountability within the auditing profession

The action is among the most high-profile taken against a Big Four firm in Sri Lanka

Broader Context

Sri Lanka has been working to strengthen its financial regulatory framework in recent years, particularly in the aftermath of its severe economic crisis. Ensuring robust oversight of banks and financial institutions has become a priority for policymakers seeking to restore confidence among local and international investors.

The restriction of audit partners from one of the world's most recognised accounting networks underscores the seriousness with which Sri Lankan authorities are approaching financial sector governance.

The case is expected to draw continued attention from industry observers, professional accounting bodies, and foreign investors monitoring Sri Lanka's commitment to financial transparency and regulatory enforcement.