SLPP's Johnston Fernando Blasts Government Over Economic Mismanagement and State Enterprise Losses

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Operations Chief Johnston Fernando has launched a sharp attack on the current government, accusing it of gross mismanagement of the country's economy and allowing state institutions to haemorrhage billions of rupees in losses.

Scathing Criticism From Opposition Ranks

Fernando, a senior figure within the SLPP, did not hold back in his condemnation, asserting that the administration has demonstrated a clear inability to steer the national economy in a productive direction. He argued that the consequences of this failure are being felt most acutely within state-owned enterprises, which continue to rack up staggering financial losses.

The SLPP Operations Chief maintained that the government's handling of key economic matters has fallen well short of what the Sri Lankan public deserves, particularly at a time when the country is still navigating the aftermath of its worst economic crisis in decades.

State Institutions Under Pressure

Fernando highlighted that multiple government-run institutions are suffering significant financial setbacks, with losses running into billions of rupees. He contended that poor oversight, weak policy implementation, and a lack of accountability within these bodies are driving them further into the red.

The government is failing the people of Sri Lanka. State institutions are bleeding money, and those in power appear unwilling or unable to take corrective action.

His remarks reflect growing unease within opposition circles about the financial health of state-owned enterprises, many of which have historically been a drain on public finances and are considered critical to any meaningful economic recovery.

Political Context

The criticism comes as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to stabilise its economy following the unprecedented crisis of 2022, which led to fuel shortages, prolonged power cuts, and a severe shortage of essential goods. The country has since been working under an International Monetary Fund bailout programme, with structural reforms and fiscal discipline forming the cornerstone of its recovery strategy.

Fernando's broadside signals that the SLPP intends to maintain pressure on the ruling administration, positioning itself as a vocal watchdog on economic governance ahead of what promises to be an increasingly competitive political landscape.

The government is yet to issue a formal response to Fernando's allegations.

Related Video