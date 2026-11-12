President Delivers 2027 Budget Speech: Key Highlights and Announcements

President Takes Centre Stage as Sri Lanka's 2027 Budget Unveiled

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake delivered the much-anticipated 2027 Budget Speech, outlining the government's financial roadmap and policy priorities for the year ahead in an address that drew considerable attention from lawmakers, economists, and the general public alike.

A Critical Moment for the Nation's Economy

The budget presentation comes at a pivotal time for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its recovery from one of the most severe economic crises in its modern history. Expectations were high ahead of the speech, with citizens and business communities eager to learn how the government plans to manage public finances, ease the cost of living, and sustain the momentum of economic stabilisation.

Parliament in Focus

Members of Parliament gathered in the chamber as the President took to the podium, delivering what is considered one of the most significant policy addresses of the year. The speech is expected to set the tone for government spending, taxation, and social welfare programmes throughout the coming year.

The 2027 Budget is being closely watched as an indicator of whether Sri Lanka's economic recovery remains on track under the current administration.

What to Expect

Key areas of interest heading into the budget address included:

Measures to reduce the burden on low and middle-income households

Plans for public sector investment and infrastructure development

Tax policy reforms and revenue generation strategies

Commitments related to ongoing International Monetary Fund programme obligations

Allocations for health, education, and social protection

Further details of the specific proposals announced during the speech are expected to be elaborated upon through official government channels and parliamentary debate in the days to come. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments as more information becomes available.

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