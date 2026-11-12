Supreme Court Rules Key Clauses of Sri Lanka Cricket Bill Need Two-Thirds Parliamentary Majority

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has determined that certain clauses contained within the Sri Lanka Cricket Bill will require a two-thirds majority in Parliament in order to be passed into law, adding a significant legislative hurdle to the proposed legislation.

A Higher Threshold for Approval

The ruling means that the contentious provisions of the Bill cannot be enacted through a simple parliamentary majority alone. Instead, lawmakers will need to secure the support of at least two-thirds of Members of Parliament — a considerably more demanding benchmark that reflects the constitutional weight the Court has assigned to those particular clauses.

The Supreme Court's determination places greater scrutiny on the proposed legislation, which is intended to govern the administration and regulation of cricket in Sri Lanka — a sport that commands passionate public interest across the island.

Implications for Sri Lanka Cricket Governance

Sri Lanka Cricket has long been a subject of public debate, with ongoing concerns surrounding administrative transparency, financial management, and the sport's overall governance structure. The proposed Bill had been seen as a vehicle for introducing reforms to address some of those long-standing issues.

However, with the Supreme Court now identifying specific clauses as requiring enhanced parliamentary approval, the Government will need to build broader political consensus before the legislation can be fully adopted in its current form.

The ruling underscores the constitutional sensitivity of legislation that may affect the rights and structures of established sporting bodies in the country.

Next Steps in Parliament

Parliament will now be required to take into account the Supreme Court's observations as the Bill proceeds through the legislative process. Lawmakers supportive of the reforms will need to engage in wider consultations and negotiations to secure the supermajority necessary for the flagged provisions to pass.

The development is being closely watched by cricket administrators, sports officials, and supporters alike, as the outcome of the legislative process could have far-reaching consequences for the future direction of cricket governance in Sri Lanka.